Tattoos - Dangers and Scriptures

Are tattoos harmless body art—or could they carry spiritual and physical risks? In this episode of the Bible News Prophecy Program, host Steve Dupuie speaks with Bob Thiel about the growing popularity of tattoos and what the Bible says about marking the body.



Recent medical reports have linked certain tattoo inks to serious health concerns, including allergic reactions, infections, organ damage, and even rare cases of vision loss connected to immune reactions from tattoo ink. Studies have also found that many tattoo inks sold in the United States contain unlisted chemicals and contaminants, raising concerns about long-term health effects.



Beyond health issues, the discussion explores the historical and spiritual background of tattoos, including their connections to ancient pagan practices and body marking traditions. The Bible addresses this topic directly in Book of Leviticus 19:28, which warns against making permanent marks on the body.



The program also examines modern arguments claiming that God or Jesus had tattoos—often referencing passages such as Book of Isaiah 49:16 or Book of Revelation 19:16—and explains why those interpretations are considered incorrect by many biblical scholars.



Additionally, the discussion references teachings from the Apostle Paul in First Epistle to the Corinthians 6:19–20, reminding believers that the human body is described as a temple of the Holy Spirit and should be treated with care. #Tattoos #BibleTeaching #ChristianLiving #BibleNewsProphecy

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