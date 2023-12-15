2300 Day Time Prophecy - The Beginning of the End

Credits to brother Anthony for this video. His YouTube channel is SDR_Anthony https://www.youtube.com/@SDR_Anthony/videos.





You all have heard me mention the text in Daniel 8:14 from time-to-time in my previous videos. I have also mentioned that when all the numbers within the prophecy are calculated, you will arrive in the year 1844. However, we never dug deep into this prophecy for the simple fact that it takes a lot of concentration to understand this prophecy and it requires us to use "precept upon precept, precept upon precept; line upon line, line upon line; here a little, and there a little." How do we know that the 2,300-day prophecy concludes in the year 1844? When does it begin? What does its fulfillment mean?





Today, I would like to welcome you all to a brand-new presentation of prophecy studies that we will be conducting for the near future as our Lord leads. Many are seeing the social, economic, political, and religious climate in our world. Many are unsure as to what all this means, and many are scared. But be not dismayed – the Bible told us that these things would transpire preceding the Second Coming of Jesus. And since all these things are happening before our very eyes, there are too many opinions being circulated and this has led to much confusion as opposed to being at peace knowing that the Bible told us these things well in advance. It is of dire consequence that we know prophecy for ourselves by listening to God instead of all these different voices.





Welcome to The Beginning of the End! Let us begin our journey by exploring the longest-time prophecy in the Bible.





The 1599 Geneva Bible: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2+Corinthians+3&version=GNV





70 Week Prophecy: https://remnantofgod.org/70weeks.htm





Biblical Institutes: A Synopsis of Lectures on the Principal Doctrines of Seventh-day Adventists: https://vbates.com/product/biblical-institute/









SDR Ministers may not subscribe to doctrines or beliefs of any individuals or ministers presented any of our videos, video clips when viewed in their entirety which may reveal a point of view which we SDR Ministers do not agree with our adherence to scripture. Our videos are for illustration and education purposes on the subject matter presented. If these individuals are lost in another area, which is not in accordance with the Bible and the beliefs of the Seventh Day Remnant Church, our best efforts are made to use information, which is in keeping with our beliefs and not their errors they may have in other areas. If you find that others are in error in another area of life, please go to them and share the truth so they may see the truth we have in its fullness. Thank you.









For more information pertaining to prophecy, Bible studies, articles pointing to how we are in the end of days, and so much more, please visit:





https://remnantofgod.org/





https://www.sdrchurch.org/





https://www.sdaapostasy.org/





https://gospelorder.com/





https://sundaylawsarecoming.org/