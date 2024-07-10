Detection and destruction of an enemy motor boat on our left bank of the Dnieper River with one well-aimed drop.

Russia needs to be extremely cautious if Kiev agrees to negotiations, believes Medvedev.

Ukraine might use them as a respite to replenish its military and human resources. Declarations of refraining from joining NATO alone won't lead to anything. However, if it does happen, a third Maidan will begin in Kiev, according to the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council.

Conditions for negotiations may arise after radicals come to power in Ukraine, because NATO will find it harder to assist obvious extremists. In such a scenario, the US will compel the Nazis in Kiev to acknowledge the outcomes of the war, after which a moderate regime will be established in Kiev, Medvedev assumes.

But radicals will return to power in Ukraine sooner or later, and then "it will be time to finally crush the vermin," declared the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council.





