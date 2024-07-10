BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Detection and destruction of an enemy motor boat on our left bank of the Dnieper River with one well-aimed drop
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
89 views • 9 months ago

Detection and destruction of an enemy motor boat on our left bank of the Dnieper River with one well-aimed drop.

Adding:

Russia needs to be extremely cautious if Kiev agrees to negotiations, believes Medvedev.

Ukraine might use them as a respite to replenish its military and human resources. Declarations of refraining from joining NATO alone won't lead to anything. However, if it does happen, a third Maidan will begin in Kiev, according to the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council.

Conditions for negotiations may arise after radicals come to power in Ukraine, because NATO will find it harder to assist obvious extremists. In such a scenario, the US will compel the Nazis in Kiev to acknowledge the outcomes of the war, after which a moderate regime will be established in Kiev, Medvedev assumes.

But radicals will return to power in Ukraine sooner or later, and then "it will be time to finally crush the vermin," declared the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council.



Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy