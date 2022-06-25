UFO’s Have Been Here MUCH Longer Than You Think - (700 YEAR Paintings Show UFO's)

Bright Insight.Multiple 700 YEAR old paintings seemingly show "UFO's" discretely, bizarrely, and unexplainably in the background...





Thanks for watching! I'm Jimmy Corsetti, and my channel is called Bright Insight.

Follow and Support me on these other platforms where I can speak my mind and share TRUTH!

https://brightinsight.locals.com/support

https://www.subscribestar.com/bright-insight

https://www.patreon.com/BrightInsight

Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bright_insight/

Follow me on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/BrightInsight

Follow me on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrightInsight:c

Follow me on TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM8u3XBhL/

Or, Tip me on Venmo! @bright_insight





Must see Podcast I had with Danica Patrick! https://youtu.be/Nihxp-Vkk-U

Check out my podcast with Joe Rogan for FREE on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/episode/1dELONn67xCHBPpWYytMDO?si=5G33crypSyynvgTMX7tr5g





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v19jszm-ufos-have-been-here-much-longer-than-you-think-700-year-paintings-show-ufos.html







