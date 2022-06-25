UFO’s Have Been Here MUCH Longer Than You Think - (700 YEAR Paintings Show UFO's)

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Bright Insight.Multiple 700 YEAR old paintings seemingly show "UFO's" discretely, bizarrely, and unexplainably in the background...
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v19jszm-ufos-have-been-here-much-longer-than-you-think-700-year-paintings-show-ufos.html