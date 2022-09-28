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March 2019 Italy Giorgia Meloni's Speech at the World Congress of Families, English subtitles
Cassiushttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_Z1LClnhsk
https://ifamnews.com/en/giorgia-meloni-winner-at-italy-s-elections-delivering-speech-at-wcf-in-verona-2019
Giorgia Meloni, winner of Italy’s elections, delivering speech at WCF in Verona 2019