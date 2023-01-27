Bizarre!!! - Pfizer Director Assaults James O'Keefe & Veritas Staff; Destroys iPad Showing Undercover Recordings - Jan 26, 2023

I'm sharing this video from, 'Project Veritas', on YouTube, with a partial description.Pfizer Director Assaults James O'Keefe & Veritas Staff; Destroys iPad Showing Undercover Recordings - Jan 26, 2023Donate: https://www.projectveritas.com/donate Get emails: https://confirmsubscription.com/h/j/E... Follow: Telegram: https://t.me/project_veritas FB: https://www.facebook.com/ProjectVeritas IG: https://www.instagram.com/project_ver... Telegram: https://t.me/JamesOKeefeIII IG: https://www.instagram.com/jamesokeefe... Mission Statement Investigate & expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society. Core Values MORAL COURAGE - Courage is the virtue that sustains all others. We choose to overcome our fears. WE ARE ALL LEADERS - Turning people into leaders. Completed staff work. Ownership.

