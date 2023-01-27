Create New Account
Bizarre!!! - Pfizer Director Assaults James O'Keefe & Veritas Staff; Destroys iPad Showing Undercover Recordings - Jan 26, 2023
65 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday |

I'm sharing this video from, 'Project Veritas', on YouTube, with a partial description.Pfizer Director Assaults James O'Keefe & Veritas Staff; Destroys iPad Showing Undercover Recordings - Jan 26, 2023 Mission Statement Investigate & expose corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions in order to achieve a more ethical & transparent society. Core Values MORAL COURAGE - Courage is the virtue that sustains all others. We choose to overcome our fears. WE ARE ALL LEADERS - Turning people into leaders. Completed staff work. Ownership.

Keywords
vaccinationgenocidevaxvaxxdeath jab

