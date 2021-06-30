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Situation Update, June 30th, 2021 - The foundations of America are crumbling... engineered collapse imminent
Health Ranger Report
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97475 views • June 30, 2021
What is it that keeps civilization functioning? To remain viable, a civilization must be rooted in principles of reason, shared value for human life, respect for individual liberties and a vigorous defense of the rule of law. People must be willing to coexist and engage in free will interactions with each other such as acts of commerce or private contracts, and they must agree to resolve their differences through judicial processes rather than spontaneous violence.

Yet today in America, every one of these pillars of sustainable civilization is being ripped to shreds. Logic and reason have been utterly abandoned by the extreme Left, which also exhibits no tolerance for diversity of thought or the value of human life (especially unborn human babies). An increasingly tyrannical government seems to offer no respect for individual liberties, and the rule of law has already collapsed to such extremes that left-wing rioters are set free while right-wing protesters are indefinitely held in GITMO-like conditions.

Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-30-the-foundations-of-america-are-crumbling.html

0:00 Intro
3:17 Insane Stories
22:28 Collapse
35:33 Covid

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mike adamscollapsedemocratspoliticsamericaevilrepublicansdeep statehumanityeconomyusaleftexterminationcovid-19foundationsengineered collapsecrazy newssituation updateinsane news
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