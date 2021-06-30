Situation Update, June 30th, 2021 - The foundations of America are crumbling... engineered collapse imminent

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Yet today in America, every one of these pillars of sustainable civilization is being ripped to shreds. Logic and reason have been utterly abandoned by the extreme Left, which also exhibits no tolerance for diversity of thought or the value of human life (especially unborn human babies). An increasingly tyrannical government seems to offer no respect for individual liberties, and the rule of law has already collapsed to such extremes that left-wing rioters are set free while right-wing protesters are indefinitely held in GITMO-like conditions.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-06-30-the-foundations-of-america-are-crumbling.html
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3:17 Insane Stories
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35:33 Covid
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