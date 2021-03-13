THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 10 (subtítulos español)

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Part 10: Further exposure of Bill Gates, buying shares in companies active in the area of control, manipulation, censorship, human trafficking, and Adrenochrome. About Gates’ multiple visits to Epstein Island and his foolish denial, his investments in Monsanto, and his vaccination fetish... By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter Music: Alexander Nakarada, Soimanislander, Punch Deck, Savfk, Ghostrifter This is part 10 of 20 parts in total. Part 11 will be uploaded as soon as it's ready... If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/ We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome! This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible... Join our FallCabal Telegram platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
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Español: Parte 10: Más revelaciones sobre Bill Gates, la compra de acciones en empresas activas en el ámbito del control, la manipulación, la censura, el tráfico de personas y el adrenocromo. Sobre las múltiples visitas de Gates a la Isla de Epstein y su estúpida negación, sus inversiones en Monsanto y su fetiche por las vacunas... Por Janet Ossebaard y Cyntha Koeter Música: Alexander Nakarada, Soimanislander, Punch Deck, Savfk, Ghostrifter Esta es la parte 10 de un total de 20 partes. La parte 11 se subirá en cuanto esté lista... Si te ha gustado esta parte, considera apoyar nuestro trabajo: https://www.fallcabal.com/ Hacemos estos documentales sin cobrar, por lo que cualquier donación, por pequeña que sea, es bienvenida. Así podremos seguir dando nuestro trabajo al mundo de forma gratuita, para despertar al mayor número de personas posible... Únete a nuestra plataforma FallCabal Telegram para recibir actualizaciones diarias gratuitas: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal