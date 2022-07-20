Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 18, 2022 - Map, Music, Text

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 18, 2022





▪️ In the north of the Kharkiv region, sporadic fighting and artillery duels take place along the contact line. Russian armed forces struck the AFU positions in Tsyrkuny. A vehicle park and a garrison in urban and industrial facilities were engaged.





▪️The information about the liberation of Sivers’k turns out to be premature. Russian units are fighting for the heights around Verkhn'okam'yans'ke. Russian Armed Forces’ units are being remarshalled prior to the next phase of the advance near Ivano-Dar'ivka.





▪️In the outskirts of Bakhmut (Artemivsk), the AFU’s engineer units are tightening their grip on defenses. In order to support the Ukrainian Army’s grouping, 24th Mechanized Brigade and the 57th Motorized Brigade are being remanned.





▪️In Kostyantynivka, the Slovyansk direction, Russian troops launched a missile strike against the AFU and foreign mercenaries’ home station.





▪️In the Avdiivka direction, fighting near Kam’yanka is underway.





▪️ The AFU keep shelling populated areas of the People’s Republics. Cities of the Donetsk agglomeration and Stakhanov in the LPR were hit.





▪️In the Zaporizhzhia region, there are artillery duels along the contact line: the Russian forces hit the adversary’s positions in the outskirts of Orikhiv, Hulyaipole and Kam'yans'ke.





▪️ Russian Armed Forces launched missile strikes on Mykolaiv. According to the preliminary data, the AFU’s position in Solyani district was exterminated.





▪️At night, Ukrainian units heavily shelled Rais’ke and Nova Kakhovka. In the afternoon, the area of Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was hit.





▪️The Russian Aerospace Forces launched strikes against 1513 artillery supply depot in the Odesa region. Also, a strategically important bridge was hit in Zatoka to prevent its recuperation after previous attacks.