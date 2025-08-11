Don Huffines: D.C.-Style DOGE Audit Coming to Texas Agencies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Every Texas agency will face forensic scrutiny under Don Huffines' comptroller leadership - starting with the 70% of state spending in Health & Education. With a proven track record of shutting down corrupt agencies, Huffines vows to bring Trump-style accountability to Austin.
Watch the bombshell interview revealing which Texas bureaucracies should be nervous!
#TexasDOGEAudit #EndTheWaste #HuffinesForTexas #ConservativeAccountability #March5thShowdown
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport