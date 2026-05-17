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🎵The Pick of Destiny (Air Edition)
wolfburg
wolfburg
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Heavy metal, hard rock, acoustic intro, explosive epic chorus, soaring male vocals, comedic rock opera style, face-melting guitar solos

[Intro]
(Acoustic guitar arpeggio, building slowly)
(Spoken word, whispered, dramatic)
Legend speaks of a weapon... not made of wood, or steel...
But forged in the pure ether of rock.
(Massive drum fill, electric guitars explode into a heavy riff)

[Verse 1]
I stood on the stage, my hands completely bare
The crowd was laughing at the way I strummed the air
The bass was thumping, the drums began to roll
But I had no instrument to feed my rock 'n' roll soul
Then I put on the rings, I activated the spark
A neon silhouette cutting through the dark!

[Chorus]
It’s the air guitar that listens! It hears the band play!
It locks into the rhythm and it blasts the crowd away!
No strings attached, but the lightning starts to fly
Like finding the Pick of Destiny falling from the sky!
(Heavy rhythm section punch)

[Verse 2]
Left hand high on the neck, I ride the fretless breeze
The AI tracks my fingers, and it brings them to their knees
I shred a million miles an hour, never miss a note
A digital volcano exploding in my coat
The lead guitarist stared, he dropped his heavy pick
"How's he playing a solo when he's just a magic trick?!"

[Chorus]
It’s the air guitar that listens! It hears the band play!
It locks into the rhythm and it blasts the crowd away!
No strings attached, but the lightning starts to fly
Like finding the Pick of Destiny falling from the sky!

[Bridge]
(Tempo slows down, heavy, marching beat)
(Operatic vocal harmony)
You can't drop it... (You can't drop it!)
You can't break it... (You can't break it!)
It’s a phantom force, and you can't fake it!
(Strumming motion intensifies)
ONE! TWO! THREE! SHRED!

[Guitar Solo]
(Instruction for Suno: Face-melting, high-speed neo-classical heavy metal guitar solo, pinch harmonics, massive wah-wah pedal effect)

[Chorus]
It’s the air guitar that listens! It hears the band play!
It locks into the rhythm and it blasts the crowd away!
No strings attached, but the lightning starts to fly
Like finding the Pick of Destiny falling from the sky!

[Outro]
(Big final chords, feedback screaming)
Just my hands in the air!
Nothing there... but the power!
(Final massive crash)
(Whispered)
Rock on.
(Fade out on amp hum)

Keywords
hard rockheavy metalacoustic introexplosive epic chorussoaring male vocalscomedic rock opera styleface-melting guitar solos
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