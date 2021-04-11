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THE FULL STORY with DR VERNON COLEMAN
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232 views • April 11, 2021
DR VERNON COLEMAN
BONUS , PAYDAYMONSANTO THE CRAZIES
PAYDAY MONSANTO, FELLOWfreedom fighter AND MUSICIAN /TRUTHER.
THE CRAZIES PRODUCED BY PAYDAY MONSANTO
VIDEO MADE BY OTT TV SCRIPTURE REALITY INC. EXCLUSIVELY FOR PAYDAY MONSANTO AND OTT TV AND IT,S SISTER CHANNELS.
*
ALL RIGHTS TO SAID MUSIC BELONG TO PAYDAY MONSANTO, CD BABY.
RIGHTS TO VISUAL PORTION OF VIDEO BELONG TO OTT TV Scripture reality INC*(all rights reserved)
BONUS , PAYDAYMONSANTO THE CRAZIES
PAYDAY MONSANTO, FELLOWfreedom fighter AND MUSICIAN /TRUTHER.
THE CRAZIES PRODUCED BY PAYDAY MONSANTO
VIDEO MADE BY OTT TV SCRIPTURE REALITY INC. EXCLUSIVELY FOR PAYDAY MONSANTO AND OTT TV AND IT,S SISTER CHANNELS.
*
ALL RIGHTS TO SAID MUSIC BELONG TO PAYDAY MONSANTO, CD BABY.
RIGHTS TO VISUAL PORTION OF VIDEO BELONG TO OTT TV Scripture reality INC*(all rights reserved)
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