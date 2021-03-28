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How To Survive 3 Minutes Without AIR?
The Urban Prepper
The Urban Prepper
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105 views • March 28, 2021
The Rule of Survival says that you can only survive 3 minutes without air, 3 hours without shelter, 3 days without water, and 3 weeks without food. Often times we focus on food, water, and shelter but omit the 3 minutes without air before it's often times a given. This video reviews what emergency scenarios would warrant having a gas mask available to help you survive for 3 minutes without air.

MIRA SAFETY CM-6M TACTICAL GAS MASK
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Smoke / Carbon Monoxide Filter: https://bit.ly/3fz2Uuf

PARTICLEMAX VIRUS FILTER: http://bit.ly/2VvayeV

CBRN GAS MASK FILTER NBC-77 SOF 40MM THREAD
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GAS MASK COMPLETE KIT (Best Value!!)
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Keywords
preppingsurvivalemergency preparednessemergencygas maskprepurbanthe urban prepper
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