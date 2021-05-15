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JUST GET YOUR DAMN VACCINE! ITS WORTHLESS AND DOES NOT WORK BUT GET IT ANYWAY! LINKS BELOW
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23 views • May 15, 2021
What a joke. You will however get chipped and receive your nanobots. Here is what they are doing:
You got chipped with Nanobot Technology Why Magnets stick to injection sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t5Sjxajd2E13/
They have learned how to fuse biological life and robotics. The jabbed will be a new kind of human
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1EREMJ7pVucI/
THERE IS SATAN'S DNA IN THE COVID VACCINE, SAYS FEMA WHISTLEBLOWER CELESTE SOLUM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5jQB2H1SmDJd/
The download of the NEW operating system being injected into the body. Simple explanation
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uu5gg0DRqOq1/
Source: Shaking My Head Productions via Jim Crenshaw
You got chipped with Nanobot Technology Why Magnets stick to injection sites:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t5Sjxajd2E13/
They have learned how to fuse biological life and robotics. The jabbed will be a new kind of human
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1EREMJ7pVucI/
THERE IS SATAN'S DNA IN THE COVID VACCINE, SAYS FEMA WHISTLEBLOWER CELESTE SOLUM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5jQB2H1SmDJd/
The download of the NEW operating system being injected into the body. Simple explanation
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uu5gg0DRqOq1/
Source: Shaking My Head Productions via Jim Crenshaw
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