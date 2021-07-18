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BEIJING BIDEN STATES, "THEY'RE KILLING PEOPLE. THE ONLY PANDEMIC WE HAVE IS AMONG THE UNVACCINATED..." [2021-07-16] (VIDEO)
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70 views • July 18, 2021
BEIJING BIDEN STATES, "THEY'RE KILLING PEOPLE. THE ONLY PANDEMIC WE HAVE IS AMONG THE UNVACCINATED..." [2021-07-16] (VIDEO)
DEMONrat Globalist Beijing Biden keeps pushing the Globalist Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic. Now he is stating that the unvaxxed are killing the vaxxed. The problems with that nonsense is, if the vaxx protects the Sheeple from Covid, then the unvaxxed wouldn't be able to kill them. Just so happens that ALL OF THE PEOPLE THAT ARE DYING ARE THE VAXXED SHEEPLE THAT ARE DYING FROM THE VAXX ITSELF. Also, Truthers don't beLIEve the lies of Fake MSM (only the Sheeple watch and beLIEve Mainstream Media News), Truthers don't take PCR Tests so they are not showing up as positive for Covid (only the Sheeple take the PCR Tests), and Truthers don't take the Covid Vaxx because they have done their own research (only the Sheeple take the Covid Jabs), but rather build-up their natural immunity.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
DEMONrat Globalist Beijing Biden keeps pushing the Globalist Covid-19 PLANdemic/SCAMdemic. Now he is stating that the unvaxxed are killing the vaxxed. The problems with that nonsense is, if the vaxx protects the Sheeple from Covid, then the unvaxxed wouldn't be able to kill them. Just so happens that ALL OF THE PEOPLE THAT ARE DYING ARE THE VAXXED SHEEPLE THAT ARE DYING FROM THE VAXX ITSELF. Also, Truthers don't beLIEve the lies of Fake MSM (only the Sheeple watch and beLIEve Mainstream Media News), Truthers don't take PCR Tests so they are not showing up as positive for Covid (only the Sheeple take the PCR Tests), and Truthers don't take the Covid Vaxx because they have done their own research (only the Sheeple take the Covid Jabs), but rather build-up their natural immunity.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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