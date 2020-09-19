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Time For Warriors To Take Up The Cause
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14 views • September 19, 2020
The globalist plan for world domination is being executed as we speak. For the most part very intelligent people are proving to not be very smart. The actual scope and scale of what is now happening is proving too difficult for people to even deal with. The idea that freedom as we know it, can disappear in short order is a reality beyond most people's coping skills. Simply complying hoping this will soon be over and we can get back to normal is a recipe for disaster.
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