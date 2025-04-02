Three Months In, Trump Already a 'Wartime' President

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Ron Paul Liberty Report
That didn't take long. A candidate elected to end current wars and avoid new ones, Donald Trump as president has significantly escalated the war on Yemen and is now threatening to attack Iran. He is also threatening Russia (again) with punitive tariffs. What is it about the White House that turns every resident into a warmonger?