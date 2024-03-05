Create New Account
Surprising Behavior This Bird Puts Up In The Sky I Kritter Klub
Published 16 hours ago

Kritter Klub


Mar 3, 2024


Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles


The baby bird is found on the rooftop of the building. However, these bird species are supposed to be rare in the city?! Check out how this bird lives in the city in the video!


#Kritterklub #bird #surprisinganimal


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=voehUuQxKD8

Keywords
skycitybehaviorbirdsurprisingkritter klub

