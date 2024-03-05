Surprising Behavior This Bird Puts Up In The Sky I Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub





Mar 3, 2024





Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles





The baby bird is found on the rooftop of the building. However, these bird species are supposed to be rare in the city?! Check out how this bird lives in the city in the video!





More videos about ‘Into The Wild’: • Into The Wild





#Kritterklub #bird #surprisinganimal





Be part of Kritter Klub

On Facebook: / kritterklub

On Instagram: / kritter_klub

On Twitter: / kritter_klub





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=voehUuQxKD8