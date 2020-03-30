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The People of China Back on the Streets Protesting against the Banks!!!
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176 views • March 30, 2020
People in force march against the banks whom are owned by the state...china is beginning to crumble from within!! And Jiujiang police still set up a card to prevent Hubei people from crossing the border!
So, Hubei people and Jiangxi police clashes ~!
So, Hubei people and Jiangxi police clashes ~!
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