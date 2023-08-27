'SATANIC ELITES PLAN TO DESTROY HUMANITY!

THE UNGODLY PLAN TO DESTROY AMERICA WAS PLANNED CENTURIES AGO BY THE INSANE ELITE. NOW WE'RE SEEING AMERICA DESTROYED RIGHT BEFORE OUR VERY EYES NOW. SADLY, COUNTLESS AMERICANS ARE POSSESSED BY EVIL ENTERTAINMENT KEEPING THEM DEATH, DUMB AND VERY STUPID. ITS SAD TO SEE THE AMERICA I GREWUP IN TURNING INTO AN OCCULT EVIL COUNTRY. AMERICANS GET WHAT THEY DESERVE WHEN THEY FIND THEMSELVES IN THE CRIMINAL STREETS OF AMERICA NOT LONG FROM NOW. DON'T SAY YOU WEREN'T WARNED! THERE'S A SPIRITUAL LAW THAT SATAN AND HIS DEMONS HAVE TO LET HUMANITY KNOW WHAT'S COMING AS THEY CONTINUE TO DESTROY HUMANITY. I HOPE AND PRAY YOU SEE THE SHEER HELL THAT'S ARRIVED BEFORE YOU NOW. PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY...