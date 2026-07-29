Fame. Power. Deception.

Fauci’s Private Diary Contradicts His Public Claims

You can’t make up this sh!t.

God willing, this is a mop-up story — and he has been tribunaled and processed.

This [Fauxi] actor is a double.

The real creature was taken out several years ago.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (29 July 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7dfqbo-victor-davis-hanson-anthony-faucis-fall-is-a-modern-greek-tragedy.html

https://youtu.be/yx4KKpMhiUo