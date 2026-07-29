Fame. Power. Deception.

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Fauci’s Private Diary Contradicts His Public Claims
You can’t make up this sh!t.
God willing, this is a mop-up story — and he has been tribunaled and processed.
This [Fauxi] actor is a double.
The real creature was taken out several years ago.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (29 July 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7dfqbo-victor-davis-hanson-anthony-faucis-fall-is-a-modern-greek-tragedy.html