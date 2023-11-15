Create New Account
“The Unvaccinated Are The Healthiest People On The Planet”
The Prisoner
Published 14 hours ago

Greg Glaser, Attorney; We have proven that vaccines are causing a pandemic of chronic illness.

Chronic illness in unvaccinated children is at 5% yet in vaccinated children it stands at 50%

Disease and mortality were already declining before every single vaccine was brought out. The vaccines DID NOT eliminate disease, instead created long term chronic illness.

We are now at a crisis point.

Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk

