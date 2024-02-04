The Forgotten Flight of A Lost Past Zeppelins
If we look at the past, we see that people traveled all over the world with Zepplins. It begins to connect the dots of the old world maps. Now we are told that this technology is not efficient. It so happens that the zeppelins have an incident while the airlines flourish and the helium/hydrogen technology disappears.
