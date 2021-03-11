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The Cure for Sensitive Teeth
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78 views • March 11, 2021
Many things can cause tooth sensitivity such as brushing too hard, poor occlusion, orthodontic treatment, and clenching or grinding. Find natural alternatives that are chemical free in this video. Feel free to make suggestions for future videos or ask questions via email [email protected], www.simplysilvermouthwash.com
Here's the link to the RDA chart of abrasiveness https://www.williamsonperio.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/Toothpaste-Abrasiveness-Ranked-by-RDA.pdf
Feel free to use my BURST ambassador code GA6GBH to get 40% off my favorite toothbrush. Just go to https://www.burstoralcare.com/ to purchase. They send you a replacement head every 3 months automatically for only $7...you can't beat that!
Here's the link to the RDA chart of abrasiveness https://www.williamsonperio.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/07/Toothpaste-Abrasiveness-Ranked-by-RDA.pdf
Feel free to use my BURST ambassador code GA6GBH to get 40% off my favorite toothbrush. Just go to https://www.burstoralcare.com/ to purchase. They send you a replacement head every 3 months automatically for only $7...you can't beat that!
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