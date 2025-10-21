BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Digital ID Coming soon
ads2001
ads2001
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
153 views • 24 hours ago

a collection of videos about the dangers of upcoming roll out of digital IDs.

🛑 The Hidden Dangers of Digital ID – What They’re Not Telling You

As governments and corporations push for the global rollout of digital IDs, are we really ready for what comes next? In this video, we break down the real risks behind digital identity systems — from surveillance and data breaches to loss of privacy and social control.

🚨 Is convenience worth the cost of freedom?
📱 Digital IDs may seem harmless, but they could open the door to:

  • Centralized data tracking
  • Social credit-style control
  • Exclusion from essential services
  • Identity theft on a massive scale
  • Erosion of privacy and civil liberties

Whether you’re a privacy advocate or just curious about what’s coming, this is a must-watch deep dive into a future that’s arriving faster than you think.

Disclaimer:
This video may contain copyrighted material used under the Fair Use doctrine of copyright law (Section 107 of the U.S. Copyright Act). The content is being used for educational, commentary, and/or transformative purposes.

Additionally, any material included from the public domain is intended for informational purposes only and is not copyrighted.

If you are the copyright holder of any material in this video and believe it has been used in violation of your rights, please contact me directly. I will review the request and remove the content if necessary.

No copyright infringement is intended

Keywords
facial recognitiongovernment surveillanceprivacy rightssocial credit systemsurveillance statedigital tyrannymass surveillancecybersecuritydigital iddigital identityid2020biometric datatechnocratic controlcentral bank digital currencydigital controldata privacyresist digital iddigital id dangershuman rights in techstop digital idfight for privacyonline identity verificationworld economic forum digital idfreedom vs securityanti-surveillance
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy