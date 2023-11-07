AS ABOVE SO BELOW. IF YOU DON'T KNOW THE MEANING AND ORIGIN OF THIS PHRASE YOU SHOULD WATCH THIS.

So many things we hear and say or are involved in every day have Satanic roots.Source: EyesCatchLies: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/zEpL2mtZMq7H/
More videos you may find interesting:
Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jim-crenshaw/
Hold still...I can fix that! NOOOOOO! That is going to leave a mark. 😳😳😳
https://www.bitchute.com/video/O6ySw02GUKfq/
They built a "luxurious" apartment building Miami next to the Federal prison that overlooks the pool
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bGUcloaGN3OE/
Giant skeletons and petrified remains. When the world was much larger than it is now
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VAsoqsGaZs4B/
Politics is not real. You are watching a movie. You cannot vote for or against these people. Look!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VeKzKDMYuH4W/
The Simpsons don't predict the future the Masonic forces behind them create the future
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FIQrT12YiAEi/
✈️ Glitch in the Matrix or Something Else? I will let you decide.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XBRdzPVIJTgB/
Break on through to the other side...what is out there that is being hidden from us?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g8hXImwScaA5/
People vanishing into thin air explained.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9iDcp5aimHnz/
People are vanishing into thin air all over the world. What's going on? This time at the airport😳
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xqSXTImDsPdu/
Herds of deer and elk have migrated from the forests to peoples yards in Colorado. What's going on?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ksnwJZjRokkK/
Police Officers face federal charges for operating a torture chamber called "The Brave Cave"🐷🚔
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1aXIObWhbp3l/
Zero Pain! Zero Side effects! Everybody get your💉...he died. Famous musician is no more🎸
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Os2Fms28C6Hi/
Public ass washing in San Franshitsco. Why am I not surprised?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iWJlwxPmSkRE/
Video from an Adrenochrome🩸harvesting operation (Graphic)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gRcSWwp6vjWu/
Where does your blood🩸🩸 really go after a donation? To help the sick? Maybe. Most likely will not
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ypqu3n5VF5Oq/
Vax pushing influencer gets butt kicked by the shot "I got a nose bleed for some reason"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rGBaf2xthQ0z/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jim Crenshaw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.