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The David Knight Show (31July20 Full Show)
The David Knight Show
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49 views • July 31, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show

For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian

Topics by Timecode:

— 00:04:14 Politico pointed out 3 yrs ago that Gates’ money had given him control over not only the global health institutions but the global political structure. The fight over masks & HCQ is not about real science vs junk science but real authority vs JUNK AUTHORITY.

— 00:22:05 HCQ was banned yesterday by Ohio Dept of Health & then rolled back the same day as Gov DeWine “asked”. Is it a victory or a dangerous precedent left standing?

— 00:41:29 The Governor vs The Singer: It’s the BEST of times for Government, the worst of times for YOU

— 00:46:02 Gold, cashless FedCoin, Operation Choke Point

— 01:19:21 Fauci is LYING about Phase 3. The difference between EFFICACY, EFFECTIVENESS, IMMUNOGENICITY and why they don’t do ANY tests to prove the efficacy of vaccines.

— 01:28:51 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, on Gen Flynn’s double-jeopardy after judge acting as prosecutor gets a retrial without a jury and the Constitutional problems with rule by medical bureaucrats

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trumpalex jonesinfowarspoliticsradiodavid knightgovernmentcapitalismprotestslibertarianriotscoronavirus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy