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The David Knight Show (31July20 Full Show)
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49 views • July 31, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:14 Politico pointed out 3 yrs ago that Gates’ money had given him control over not only the global health institutions but the global political structure. The fight over masks & HCQ is not about real science vs junk science but real authority vs JUNK AUTHORITY.
— 00:22:05 HCQ was banned yesterday by Ohio Dept of Health & then rolled back the same day as Gov DeWine “asked”. Is it a victory or a dangerous precedent left standing?
— 00:41:29 The Governor vs The Singer: It’s the BEST of times for Government, the worst of times for YOU
— 00:46:02 Gold, cashless FedCoin, Operation Choke Point
— 01:19:21 Fauci is LYING about Phase 3. The difference between EFFICACY, EFFECTIVENESS, IMMUNOGENICITY and why they don’t do ANY tests to prove the efficacy of vaccines.
— 01:28:51 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, on Gen Flynn’s double-jeopardy after judge acting as prosecutor gets a retrial without a jury and the Constitutional problems with rule by medical bureaucrats
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:14 Politico pointed out 3 yrs ago that Gates’ money had given him control over not only the global health institutions but the global political structure. The fight over masks & HCQ is not about real science vs junk science but real authority vs JUNK AUTHORITY.
— 00:22:05 HCQ was banned yesterday by Ohio Dept of Health & then rolled back the same day as Gov DeWine “asked”. Is it a victory or a dangerous precedent left standing?
— 00:41:29 The Governor vs The Singer: It’s the BEST of times for Government, the worst of times for YOU
— 00:46:02 Gold, cashless FedCoin, Operation Choke Point
— 01:19:21 Fauci is LYING about Phase 3. The difference between EFFICACY, EFFECTIVENESS, IMMUNOGENICITY and why they don’t do ANY tests to prove the efficacy of vaccines.
— 01:28:51 Richard Proctor, BathroomEconomics.com, on Gen Flynn’s double-jeopardy after judge acting as prosecutor gets a retrial without a jury and the Constitutional problems with rule by medical bureaucrats
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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