7/7 London Bombings a 2005 surprise attack but 'Netanyahu changed plans due to warning' Tony Gosling

Twenty years after the 2005 London Bombings Richie Allen interviews former GLR BBC journalist Tony Gosling about the evidence this was a false flag attack on Britain's capital by the UK intelligence services and the Israeli Mossad - the purpose being to further their aims to create excuses to invade Middle Eastern countries, to Balkanise the Middle East as described in the 1982 Oded Yinon plan, and to demonise Muslims much as the Nazis demonised Jews in the 1930s.

7/7 led to wars abroad and loss of freedoms at home ... but do we know what really happened that day?

For the London media 7/7 is 'done and dusted', but for Tony Gosling, who helped cover the IRA London bombing campaign for the BBC, nothing could be further from the truth

Monday 6th July 2015

Litany of media, police & judicial failures: 10th anniversary of 7/7 London Bombings

13 holes in government and media account of 7/7 London bombings

1. Train the alleged bombers are supposed to have caught from Luton was cancelled that day

2. Benjamin Netanyahu who was in London that day and Israeli embassy had a warning before the 'surprise attack' bombings according to AP journalist Amy Tiebel and Israeli embassy spokesperson Dan Sheham

3. After speaking to scores of survivors that day Guardian's Mark Honigsbaum describes bombs were 'under the carriage of a train'

4. French anti-terrorism expert Christophe Chaboud said tube train bombs were so powerful they were almost certainly C4 military explosives not home made TATP

5. Peter Power 'terror drills' at same three tube stations on same day, which he himself describes a 'spooky coincidence'? Only about one in eight billion chance Peter Power is telling the truth.

6. Peter power's drills were commissioned by Reed Elsevier, event organisers of Britain's biggest annual arms fair, Exel in docklands.

7. Chemical and Biological attack police drills going on before the attacks that morning.

8. Despite hundreds of CCTV cameras, no CCTV images of any of four alleged bombers getting on to or on any of four tube trains or bus

9. Daniel Obachike says he was on the no. 30 bus believes he identified the bomber who was a white male, and that alleged bomber Hasib Hussain was not on his bus.

10. No trial because bombers are dead but Lady justice Hallett's 2010 inquest into the 7/7 attacks was designed for a single death and held without a jury.

11. Victims' families stonewalled: questions were not answered by the inquests, families were not allowed to have legal representation at the inquests.

12. Potential mastermind, Islamist organiser Al-Muhajiroun's Haroon Aswat who spoke to the bombers in the days running up to the attacks is believed to have been working for MI6 and was never interviewed about 7/7, instead shipped out of UK legal jurisdiction.

13. Alleged bombers Mohamed Siddique Khan and Shehzad Tanweer were given terrorism training via Iqra bookshop in Beeston, Leeds by former Royal Navy Special Boat Service (SBS) soldier Martin McDaid