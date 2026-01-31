‘There is no real democracy in Israel’ - Iranian FM, Araghchi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘There is no real democracy in Israel’ – Araghchi
💬 “We don’t care about elections in Israel or anywhere else. We have prepared ourselves for every possibility. I must say that there is no real democracy in Israel”, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
Adding:
US plan for possible attack on Iran unveiled - Wall Street Journey reports
The Pentagon and the White House have presented jointly drafted plans and scenarios for a possible military strike against Iran, the WSJ reported.
What's inside?
🔴 US strikes on government institutions and IRGC facilities as part of a large-scale bombing campaign
🔴 The more limited options include strikes on symbolic government targets, which leaves room for escalation
However, the US is still keeping its strategic goals confidential.
🗣 Earlier, Trump said a "huge armada" was heading towards Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a deal involving a complete abandonment of nuclear weapons.
Iran, in turn, promised a “comprehensive and regret-inducing response” should strikes come.
Adding:
EPSTEIN FILES: BIGGEST BOMBSHELLS FROM LATEST DROP
Investigators are hurriedly digging through the DoJ’s latest Epstein file drop, which included 3.5M pages, 180k images and 2k+ videos.
Here’s what’s been uncovered so far:
🔴 FBI tip alleging that Trump is “compromised by Israel” and Chabad, and that Jared Kushner is the “brains behind his organization and his presidency”
🔴 Extremely disturbing FBI correspondence citing testimony from someone claiming to have been “raped” by George HW Bush, and witnessed ritualistic sacrifice and cannibalism involving babies
🔴 New, darkest-yet allegations against Prince Andrew, accusing him of being an accessory to the murder of a tortured sex slave
🔴 More correspondence with former Israeli PM Ehud Barak, one of Epstein’s closest confidants, including an exchange in which Epstein asks “you should make clear that i don’t work for mossad”
🔴 More revelations on Epstein’s geopolitical ambitions, including a plot to carve up Libya drafted shortly before Gaddafi’s ouster and murder
🔴 Emails to Epstein discussing Somaliland’s potential, 15 years before Israel’s diplomatic recognition of the breakaway in late 2025
🔴 A lengthy new email chain with Elon Musk which revealed potentially disturbing intentions, and debunked the tech billionaire’s assurances that his links with Epstein had been minimal
🔴 More facts on Epstein’s extensive ties to other tech bros. Google’s Sergey Brin visited Little St. James in 2007 . In 2013, former Microsoft bigwig Steven Sinofsky poured his heart out to Epstein about his “divorce” from the company
🔴 New details about Epstein’s obsession with AI, years before the technology became mainstream and space for massive financial speculation