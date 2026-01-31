‘There is no real democracy in Israel’ - Iranian FM, Araghchi

‘There is no real democracy in Israel’ – Araghchi

💬 “We don’t care about elections in Israel or anywhere else. We have prepared ourselves for every possibility. I must say that there is no real democracy in Israel”, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Adding:

US plan for possible attack on Iran unveiled - Wall Street Journey reports

The Pentagon and the White House have presented jointly drafted plans and scenarios for a possible military strike against Iran, the WSJ reported.

What's inside?

🔴 US strikes on government institutions and IRGC facilities as part of a large-scale bombing campaign

🔴 The more limited options include strikes on symbolic government targets, which leaves room for escalation

However, the US is still keeping its strategic goals confidential.

🗣 Earlier, Trump said a "huge armada" was heading towards Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a deal involving a complete abandonment of nuclear weapons.

Iran, in turn, promised a “comprehensive and regret-inducing response” should strikes come.

Adding:

EPSTEIN FILES: BIGGEST BOMBSHELLS FROM LATEST DROP

Investigators are hurriedly digging through the DoJ’s latest Epstein file drop, which included 3.5M pages, 180k images and 2k+ videos.

Here’s what’s been uncovered so far:

🔴 FBI tip alleging that Trump is “compromised by Israel” and Chabad, and that Jared Kushner is the “brains behind his organization and his presidency”

🔴 Extremely disturbing FBI correspondence citing testimony from someone claiming to have been “raped” by George HW Bush, and witnessed ritualistic sacrifice and cannibalism involving babies

🔴 New, darkest-yet allegations against Prince Andrew, accusing him of being an accessory to the murder of a tortured sex slave

🔴 More correspondence with former Israeli PM Ehud Barak, one of Epstein’s closest confidants, including an exchange in which Epstein asks “you should make clear that i don’t work for mossad”

🔴 More revelations on Epstein’s geopolitical ambitions, including a plot to carve up Libya drafted shortly before Gaddafi’s ouster and murder

🔴 Emails to Epstein discussing Somaliland’s potential, 15 years before Israel’s diplomatic recognition of the breakaway in late 2025

🔴 A lengthy new email chain with Elon Musk which revealed potentially disturbing intentions, and debunked the tech billionaire’s assurances that his links with Epstein had been minimal

🔴 More facts on Epstein’s extensive ties to other tech bros. Google’s Sergey Brin visited Little St. James in 2007 . In 2013, former Microsoft bigwig Steven Sinofsky poured his heart out to Epstein about his “divorce” from the company

🔴 New details about Epstein’s obsession with AI, years before the technology became mainstream and space for massive financial speculation