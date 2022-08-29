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The Debate About Viruses (Andrew Kaufman, M.D. Interview)
Framing the World
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145 views • August 29, 2022

Is it kooky conspiracy talk to question the assertions of the Fauci/Gates/Rockefeller Medical Kingdom about the nature of disease and their claims of discovering a novel coronavirus that causes Covid-19? We think not! For this reason, Dr. Andrew Kaufman joins the show to speak with Liberty Man about the ongoing debate between those asserting official germ theory and those that have a slightly different view known as terrain theory. Liberty Man and Dr. Kaufman also share thoughts about their research into nanotech in the biomedical field. Liberty Man shares his thoughts on Alex Jones and Donald Trump, and in the third segment has a lively discussion with caller, “Michael from Dallas.”

https://ko-fi.com/framingtheworld


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 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/framingtheworld


 https://ugetube.com/@framingtheworld


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https://www.facebook.com/paulwittenbergerftw

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debatevirusespaul wittenbergerdr andrew kaufmanandrew kaufmanliberty mancovidland
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy