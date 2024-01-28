Create New Account
“If Diplomatic Efforts Fail - Israel will Invade southern Lebanon and (TRY TO) Force Hezbollah Beyond the Litani River" - says Reporter
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 16 hours ago

“If diplomatic efforts fail, Israel will invade southern Lebanon and force Hezbollah beyond the Litani River." 

Allegedly and unnamed Arab country has provided Hezbollah with credible intelligence that Israel will launch an invasion into southern Lebanon.

Developing...

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

