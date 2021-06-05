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World Alternative Media: EXCLUSIVE: DR. JUDY MIKOVITS EXPOSES THE VIRUS! - THE GREATEST LIE IN HISTORY - FULL DOCUMENTARY (MIRRORED)
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World Alternative Media: EXCLUSIVE: DR. JUDY MIKOVITS EXPOSES THE VIRUS! - THE GREATEST LIE IN HISTORY - FULL DOCUMENTARY (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-
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In this two hour documentary film, Josh Sigurdson and Tim Picciott sit down with Dr. Judy Mikovits, one of the top researchers and scientists fighting back against the monolithic scam we today call "covid19" or "coronavirus."
During this ground breaking video, Dr. Mikovits talks about vaccines, masks, the history of the scam, her many years of experience with Dr. Fauci, the threats to her life and the destruction of her career by the higherups. She goes into the effects of masks, the bioweapons used by Fauci and his team around the world and the control of mankind under a technocratic nightmare of a society which is attached to social credit via vaccine passports and the enforced compliance of mankind.
This is one of the most important videos you will watch all year. This must be shared!

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Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson

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World Alternative Media
Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhschronic fatigue syndromecontaminationadverse reactionpfizercoronaviruspcr testindemnitymrna
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