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World Alternative Media: EXCLUSIVE: DR. JUDY MIKOVITS EXPOSES THE VIRUS! - THE GREATEST LIE IN HISTORY - FULL DOCUMENTARY (MIRRORED)
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5753 views • June 05, 2021
World Alternative Media: EXCLUSIVE: DR. JUDY MIKOVITS EXPOSES THE VIRUS! - THE GREATEST LIE IN HISTORY - FULL DOCUMENTARY (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iFkaCvUm2RYd/
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In this two hour documentary film, Josh Sigurdson and Tim Picciott sit down with Dr. Judy Mikovits, one of the top researchers and scientists fighting back against the monolithic scam we today call "covid19" or "coronavirus."
During this ground breaking video, Dr. Mikovits talks about vaccines, masks, the history of the scam, her many years of experience with Dr. Fauci, the threats to her life and the destruction of her career by the higherups. She goes into the effects of masks, the bioweapons used by Fauci and his team around the world and the control of mankind under a technocratic nightmare of a society which is attached to social credit via vaccine passports and the enforced compliance of mankind.
This is one of the most important videos you will watch all year. This must be shared!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
POST PRODUCTION CREDIT: Chris Harrigan
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Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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World Alternative Media
Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iFkaCvUm2RYd/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
FIND DR. JUDY'S BOOKS HERE:
https://drjudyamikovits.com/
In this two hour documentary film, Josh Sigurdson and Tim Picciott sit down with Dr. Judy Mikovits, one of the top researchers and scientists fighting back against the monolithic scam we today call "covid19" or "coronavirus."
During this ground breaking video, Dr. Mikovits talks about vaccines, masks, the history of the scam, her many years of experience with Dr. Fauci, the threats to her life and the destruction of her career by the higherups. She goes into the effects of masks, the bioweapons used by Fauci and his team around the world and the control of mankind under a technocratic nightmare of a society which is attached to social credit via vaccine passports and the enforced compliance of mankind.
This is one of the most important videos you will watch all year. This must be shared!
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
POST PRODUCTION CREDIT: Chris Harrigan
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
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