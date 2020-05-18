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Since When Did Working Become Such A Crime That Feds Are Fining Thousands & CPS Gets Involved?
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3 views • May 18, 2020
Oregon Communist Governor Kate Brown has acted unlawfully in her state just as many governors have to declare essential and non-essential businesses but what is non-essential to her is very essential to the people who built those businesses and those that work for them. The latest example is Lindsey Graham, no not the spineless senator from my home state, but the woman in Oregon who opened her salon, was fined $14,000 by OSHA and had CPS at her door questioning her 3-year-old little girl without an attorney and without her parents present in the room. Enough! People, this government has gone way beyond what our forefathers tolerated.... way beyond!
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