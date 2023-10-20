Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Top Astrophysicist Explains New Studies Debunking Climate Hysteria
channel image
The New American
2259 Subscribers
72 views
Published 18 hours ago

The observed warming attributed by the United Nations and climate establishment to human emissions of CO2 is better explained by the urban heat-island effect and changes in solar activity, explained leading astrophysicist Dr. Willie Soon in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Dr. Soon, one of the lead authors on three new studies showing this, said the UN IPCC is ignoring this data and "cherry picking" to promote the narrative.

Keywords
climate changealex newmanipccthe new americanurban heat-island effect

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket