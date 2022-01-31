RE-ENGINEERED HUMANITY & THE EIGHTH SPHERE FT ELANA FREELAND

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extruth77
Source: Quite Frankly 11-17-2021
We are all explorers trying to find ourselves...Some people around you will not understand your journey. They don’t need to; it’s not for them.