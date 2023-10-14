Create New Account
Putin Drops Big Hamas' Bombshell After Attack On Israel
itsthejews
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed weapons sent to Ukraine by US-led Western allies ended up in Hamas hands. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev was the first to make the claim that western equipment was being actively used against Israel.

