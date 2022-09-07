Kidnapped & Killed

Things Weren’t Always This Way

* Memory — history — is your best defense against manipulation.

* When you remember the way things were, you can fight to preserve them.

* When you no longer remember, then you’re at their mercy.

* Once we acknowledge something as normal, we’re stuck with it forever. It is the new status quo; and will never change except to get worse.

* Our entire country will be Memphis if we don’t put a stop to this insanity right now with as much force as is required.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-murder-eliza-fletcher-fall-memphis-law-order





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 September 2022

http://video.foxnews.com/v/6311963399112

