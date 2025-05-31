The Dark Future of AI!?!

Friday Night Live 30 May 2025





In this episode, I discuss the profound implications of artificial intelligence on society, prompted by Mike Cernovich's warnings about rapid advancements. I challenge the narrative that technology boosts productivity, citing how it often leads to inefficiency and bureaucratic overload.





While I acknowledge AI's potential—drawing from my own experiences with technology in research and the promise of self-driving vehicles—I candidly address the likely job losses it may bring. I urge listeners to adapt to change and reflect on their own journeys, advocating for mutual care in relationships while maintaining boundaries in our emotional investments.





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025