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The following documentary is a comprehensive compilation composed of several interviews, lectures, podcasts and other documentaries regarding the practice of circumcision. The Truth About Circumcision is that there are many extremely negative and far-reaching consequences from this ancient religious practice turned modern medical procedure while the supposed benefits are nothing but convenient lies. This video is almost sure to get shadow-banned on certain platforms so your help in sharing this with your friends, family and social networks is much appreciated.
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