Πώς ο Διάβολος πήγε να με θανατώσει το 1992(φωτό).Η Χάρις του Χριστού με έσωσε Π.Τουλάτος

Ο Παναγιώτης Τουλάτος περιγράφει στο παρόν βίντεο με αποδείξεις (φωτογραφίες) μία απόπειρα δολοφονίας του το 1992 όταν το αυτοκίνητο του εξερράγη στην μέση του δρόμου χωρίς εκείνος,με την Χάρη του Θεού να πάθει το παραμικρό και να βγή ζωντανός...
Πραγματικά συγκλονιστικό...
Δικαιώματα βίντεο Heliosradio,Panagiotis toulatos
