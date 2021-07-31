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Digital DELUSION Zero evidence that covid-19 virus exists in the physical world
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112 views • July 31, 2021
Another must listen to - As we (sane, informed & doing own independent
research people) know sars cov 2 was NOT isolated = it does NOT exist.
Pandemic IS a HOAX, pcr test is a SCAM and all of this to bring NWO,
pharma holocaust, depopulation, global totalitarian communist gulag.
#CovidHOAX #GreatReset #Event201 #Agenda2030
source:
NaturalNews
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OkmUctjH3rYb/
research people) know sars cov 2 was NOT isolated = it does NOT exist.
Pandemic IS a HOAX, pcr test is a SCAM and all of this to bring NWO,
pharma holocaust, depopulation, global totalitarian communist gulag.
#CovidHOAX #GreatReset #Event201 #Agenda2030
source:
NaturalNews
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OkmUctjH3rYb/
Keywords
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