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How to Edit Vertical Videos in DaVinci Resolve 17 - Tutorial for Beginners
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5 views • December 12, 2020
Here's how to change the default horizontal orientation for your video timeline to vertical orientation so you can edit your videos to export vertically like a smartphone video.
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