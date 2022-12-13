Help Judd Saul Equip Persecuted Christians Brutally Attacked by Muslim Terrorists in Nigeria

Muslim terrorists in Nigeria have been wreaking bloody havoc on faithful Christians, murdering the innocent and burning villages to the ground. Judd Saul is the President of Equipping the Persecuted, a ministry dedicated to serving the persecuted people of Nigeria. Judd reveals the gritty brutality of the Muslim terrorist agenda in Africa, and how it has affected thousands of Christian families. Judd’s ministry provides food, medicine, and teaches security awareness training to the suffering in Nigeria. Most importantly, Judd’s team shares the truth of the gospel in every facet of their ministry. Americans are not aware of the travesty happening in Nigeria, but we can partner through prayers and financial support to help Equipping the Persecuted assist those in need.
TAKEAWAYS
The ministry rebuilds churches after they have been targeted by Muslim terrorists and builds schools for the orphans
Equipping the Persecuted just finished building an orphanage in Nigeria that was entirely funded by a generous Christian benefactor
Persecution in Nigeria is ongoing and happening as we speak - pray for the persecuted and join as a ministry partner
The best way to help Equipping the Persecuted is to make a donation on their website www.EquippingThePersecuted.org
