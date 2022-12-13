Create New Account
Help Judd Saul Equip Persecuted Christians Brutally Attacked by Muslim Terrorists in Nigeria
Counter Culture Mom
Published Yesterday

Muslim terrorists in Nigeria have been wreaking bloody havoc on faithful Christians, murdering the innocent and burning villages to the ground. Judd Saul is the President of Equipping the Persecuted, a ministry dedicated to serving the persecuted people of Nigeria. Judd reveals the gritty brutality of the Muslim terrorist agenda in Africa, and how it has affected thousands of Christian families. Judd’s ministry provides food, medicine, and teaches security awareness training to the suffering in Nigeria. Most importantly, Judd’s team shares the truth of the gospel in every facet of their ministry. Americans are not aware of the travesty happening in Nigeria, but we can partner through prayers and financial support to help Equipping the Persecuted assist those in need.



TAKEAWAYS


The ministry rebuilds churches after they have been targeted by Muslim terrorists and builds schools for the orphans


Equipping the Persecuted just finished building an orphanage in Nigeria that was entirely funded by a generous Christian benefactor


Persecution in Nigeria is ongoing and happening as we speak - pray for the persecuted and join as a ministry partner


The best way to help Equipping the Persecuted is to make a donation on their website www.EquippingThePersecuted.org



christiansafricanigeriaorphanagejudd saultina griffincounter culture mompersecuted christianmuslim terroristsequipping the persecuted

