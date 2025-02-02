BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dot-Connector: Ep151 : Behind the Smokescreen - Business as Usual (Free Version)
What is happening
What is happening
9666 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
229 views • 3 months ago

Actions speak louder than words is one of the oldest phrases in the book, but in the minds of many this simple saying has been completely disregarded.


David dives into executive orders signed off this week in the US by Donald Trump and highlights the clear agenda to further the involvement of 'Artificial Intelligence' in the lives of humanity. Something that used to be called out by the alternative media, now they're silent because 'their man' is running the show.


This plus more on today's episode.


Click here to watch the rest of the episode and access members exclusive content every single day, including over 500 hours of films, series and live shows from David Icke available no where else - https://www.ickonic.com/Watch/2963


Ickonic is the home of David Icke and the true alternative to the mainstream media.

- New Content Daily

- Feature-Length Documentaries

- Exclusive Original Series


Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month at https://ickonic.com

Keywords
trumpfree speechisraeljewspalestinegenocidetempleantisemitismdavid ickegazawest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy