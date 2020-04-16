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The Blockchain 2020 question re: Covid
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7 views • April 16, 2020
This is the most preposterous moment in the history of modern civilization - this Covid. The only thing trumping this is probably some moment in a civilization that happens to be buried under 50 thousand years of rock below our feet. so - Blockchain. now is the time. Which chain is not corrupt? Which one could hold a library with high bandwidth. I mean a real library - books, videos, articles, research. That is the ultimate question posed to our most revered developers and honest humans.
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