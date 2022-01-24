Nobody in history has ever complied their way out of totalitarian control, Robert F. Kennedy Jr

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1. Every power the government takes from us, it will never relinquish voluntarily.
2. Every power they take from us they will ultimately abuse to the maximum extent possible.
3. Nobody in the history of the planet has ever complied their way out of totalitarian control.
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News