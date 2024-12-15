BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Bill Gates Admits 'Disease X' is Elite's 'Final Solution' for a New World Order
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
307 views • 4 months ago

The desperate elite are engineering the next phase of their control agenda, leveraging fear and panic through a new disease. According to a whistleblower from the Gates Foundation, Bill Gates has ramped up preparations for Disease X, a looming health crisis designed to justify forced vaccinations and forever lockdowns in 15 minute cities across the Western world.


If you’ve been connecting the dots, the pattern is disturbingly familiar: prominent tabletop exercises involving Bill Gates, the WEF and the WHO, mainstream media amplifying fear with synchronized narratives, governments quietly rewriting laws to enforce vaccinations, and Klaus Schwab dropping cryptic hints about the end of America and death of the nation state.


It’s a chilling rerun of the COVID-19 strategy, playing out in real time.

vaccinedeath vaxdiktio ellinismou
