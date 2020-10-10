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Ontario's Former Chief Medical Officer - Coming Soon
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40 views • October 10, 2020
Premier Doug Ford announced modified lockdown phase 2 restrictions for #Ottawa #Toronto and #PeelRegion today. We had a chance to sit down with Ontario's former Chief Medical Officer Dr. Richard Schabas to get his take on the effectiveness of the lockdowns and the current measures taken.
Watch for the full report and interview coming Wednesday, October 14th 2020!
Watch for the full report and interview coming Wednesday, October 14th 2020!
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