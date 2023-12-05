Create New Account
Doomsday Preppers Revisited
Sons of Adam
Published Yesterday

Remember when Nat Geo made preppers look paranoid for believing:

We are unprepared for an EMP

Money printing will lead to hyperinflation

A debt based economy would collapse

Depopulation events are coming

A sanitation/infectious illness crisis would occur

The government could become tyrannical

A war with great nuclear risks would happen

We would deplete the oil reserve

