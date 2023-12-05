Doomsday Preppers Revisited

Remember when Nat Geo made preppers look paranoid for believing:
We are unprepared for an EMP
Money printing will lead to hyperinflation
A debt based economy would collapse
Depopulation events are coming
A sanitation/infectious illness crisis would occur
The government could become tyrannical
A war with great nuclear risks would happen
We would deplete the oil reserve
