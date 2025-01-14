BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🦢A touching story: a rescued Swan hugged a volunteer, who dreamed of hugging a swan her entire life - crying happy tears
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1257 followers
273 views • 3 months ago

A touching story from Anapa, where birds are being rescued after a fuel oil spill: a swan hugged a volunteer when they met, the woman cried and kissed the bird back. The woman couldn't contain her emotions and started crying.

Larisa, who moved from Siberia a year and a half ago, helps rescue birds at the Aristey center in Anapa, Russia and in the first days after the tanker crash in the Black Sea, according to her, she carried the injured birds to her home. (Anapa, is a town in Krasnodar Krai, Russia, located on the northern coast of the Black Sea near the Sea of Azov)

Larisa told RIA Novosti that she had wanted to hug a swan all her life. The dream came true, although not in conditions that could be called favorable. Everything is fine with the swan: it had a slight intoxication, and after water procedures it flew away.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
